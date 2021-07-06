Gov. McMaster, SCEMD urge South Carolinians to finalize preparation plans ahead of Tropical Storm Elsa

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– State officials are urging South Carolinians to finalize their storm preparation plans ahead of Tropical Storm Elsa.

On Tuesday, Governor Henry McMaster issued a statement encouraging people to take advice from the South Carolina Emergency Management Division before Elsa is expected to bring tropical storm conditions to parts of the South Carolina coast Wednesday into Thursday morning. Authorities say the storm could bring gusty winds, rain, flash flooding and isolated tornadoes to the Palmetto State.

SCEMD created a Hurricane Guide with information to help you prepare for any harsh conditions brought on by the storm. SCEMD encourages you to have all the supplies listed in their guide, including materials to help keep you safe from COVID-19. SCEMD also says home owners in affected areas should move any lawn furniture or loose objects inside, and you should keep all mobile devices charged in case of a power outage. Authorities say you should pay attention to any alerts from officials.

Officials say residents in mobile homes and low lying areas should consider going to a family member’s house or a hotel if they are unable to stay at their home.

In the event of flash flooding, authorities say you should move to higher ground and avoid trying to walk through standing water. If you must, state officials say you should use a stick to check the firmness of the ground below. Additionally, they say drivers should not attempt to drive through water. If floodwaters rise around your car, authorities say you should abandon it and move to higher ground.

For more information, visit the state’s new hurricane preparedness website hurricane.sc.