Local Living: Folk art exhibit at State Museum closing soon, City of Columbia hosting teen nights this summer and more!

The City of Columbia Parks and Recreation Department is hosting free teen nights over the next few months.

Prime Time in the Parks runs certain Fridays from 7-10 p.m. Organizers say the free event provides a fun and safe environment for all teens between the ages 13-17.

The city says Prime Time in the Parks events will take place on the following dates:

July 9: Community Event: Movie Night at the Park, Woodland Park (6500 Olde Knight Parkway).

July 23: Badges & Parks Basketball Alliance game with the Columbia Police Department at Pinehurst Park (2300 Pinehurst Road).

August 6: End of Summer Pool Party at Maxcy Gregg Pool (1655 Park Circle).

August 13: Community Event: Movie Night at the Park, Lorick Park Baseball Field (1600 Lorick Avenue).

This week is your last chance to get an up close look at some early American folk art. The South Carolina State Museum’s Face Vessels exhibit comes to an end July 11. The collection includes more than 100 pieces dating as far back as the 1820’s. The exhibit is free for members and $8.95 for non-members.

You’re invited to join the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department for a community blood drive next Wednesday, July 7. It will be at 420 Hendrix Street in Lexington, from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. You can sign up online at redcrossblood.org and use the sponsor code “LCSheriff”.

The South Carolina State Fair says now is the time to prepare entries for the baking, arts and other contests. The State Fair is now accepting entries for all the categories. The deadline is September 1. The rules and entry forms can be found on the fair’s website. The State Fair runs October 13-24.

Mark your calendars for fruits and veggies! You can check out the Richland Library’s Farmers Market this Wednesday. It will be in the plaza at the library’s Main location on Assembly Street from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. You and your family can buy fresh and local produce. Masks are required for those 3-years-old and older.