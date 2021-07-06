SCSO: Man accused of hitting former romantic partner multiple times, threatening her

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office says a man is wanted for domestic violence and related charges after he was accused of hitting a former romantic partner multiple times and threatening her with a bladed object. Deputies say 43-year-old Bryan Bolden has also been accused of pushing another female during the same incident.

Authorities say Bolden is wanted for domestic violence, high and aggravated, simple assault and malicious injury to property.

If you know where Bolden, deputies say you should call 911, the sheriff’s office at 803-436-2000 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.