City of Columbia urges drivers to avoid flood prone streets amid Elsa

One of the biggest issues the Midlands could see from Elsa is localized flooding
Crysty Vaughan,

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– One of the biggest issues the Midlands could see from Elsa is localized flooding.

City officials are warning drivers in Columbia to look out for flooding in certain areas.
Officials remind you to be aware and urge you to avoid flood prone streets.

Here are a list of areas that could flood, per the City:

Main and Whaley

Gervais and Laurens

Blossom and Henderson

Blossom and Saluda

Harden and Santee

Monroe and Maple

 

Two Notch and Read

 Wheat and Amherst

Adger and Devine

Wheat and Sumter

Wheat and Pickens

Heyward and Ravenel

 

Pickens between Wheat and Green

 

Barnwell and Pendleton

 

 Harden and Read

 

Harden and Calhoun

 

Franklin and Marion

 

Franklin and Sumter

 

Columbia College and N. Main

 

Bull and Laurel
