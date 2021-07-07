City of Columbia urges drivers to avoid flood prone streets amid Elsa

One of the biggest issues the Midlands could see from Elsa is localized flooding

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– One of the biggest issues the Midlands could see from Elsa is localized flooding.

City officials are warning drivers in Columbia to look out for flooding in certain areas.

Officials remind you to be aware and urge you to avoid flood prone streets.

Here are a list of areas that could flood, per the City:

Main and Whaley Gervais and Laurens Blossom and Henderson Blossom and Saluda Harden and Santee Monroe and Maple Two Notch and Read Wheat and Amherst Adger and Devine Wheat and Sumter Wheat and Pickens Heyward and Ravenel Pickens between Wheat and Green Barnwell and Pendleton Harden and Read Harden and Calhoun Franklin and Marion Franklin and Sumter Columbia College and N. Main Bull and Laurel