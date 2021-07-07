City of Columbia urges drivers to avoid flood prone streets amid Elsa
One of the biggest issues the Midlands could see from Elsa is localized flooding
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– One of the biggest issues the Midlands could see from Elsa is localized flooding.
City officials are warning drivers in Columbia to look out for flooding in certain areas.
Officials remind you to be aware and urge you to avoid flood prone streets.
Here are a list of areas that could flood, per the City:
|Main and Whaley
Gervais and Laurens
Blossom and Henderson
Blossom and Saluda
Harden and Santee
Monroe and Maple
Two Notch and Read
|Wheat and Amherst
Adger and Devine
Wheat and Sumter
Wheat and Pickens
Heyward and Ravenel
Pickens between Wheat and Green
Barnwell and Pendleton
|Harden and Read
Harden and Calhoun
Franklin and Marion
Franklin and Sumter
Columbia College and N. Main
Bull and Laurel