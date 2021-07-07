SC EMD tracking Elsa, urging SC residents to be prepared

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– State Emergency Leaders are tracking Tropical Storm Elsa. Officials at the South Carolina Emergency Management Division are watching the storm’s path.

They encourage everyone to have a plan in place during this storm, and any potential storms during Hurricane Season in South Carolina.

SCEMD says South Carolina residents should be ready and know the safety plans.

For a look at the South Carolina Hurricane Guide, with safety tips and emergency information click here https://hurricane.sc/