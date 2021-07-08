SC DEW: Increase in initial unemployment insurance claims last week

SOUTH CAROLINA (WOLO) – The South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce reported an increase in initial unemployment insurance claims for last week.

According to the department, during the week of June 27 to July 3, there were 2,173 initial insurance claims for unemployment that were filed.

That’s an increase of 501 initial claims filed from the previous week of June 20 – 26, where 1,672 were filed.

According to SC DEW, since March 15, 2020, 907,853 total initial unemployment insurance claims have been filed in the Palmetto State.

The department has paid out a total of more than $6.4 billion since March 15 of last year in a combination of the following:

Regular state Unemployment Insurance benefits

Pandemic Unemployment Assistance

Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program

Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation program

Extended Benefits

Lost Wages Assistance program

The U.S. Department of Labor says the number of Americans seeking unemployment aid increased by 2,000 from the previous week to 373,000.

According to the department, the number Americans receiving jobless aid reached 14.2 million people during the week of June 19, which is down from 33.2 million a year earlier.