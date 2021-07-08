SCSO: Three arrested in connection with investigation into fatal shooting at the American Mobile Home Park

1/3 GOLDEN JR., Jamie Jamie Golden Jr. Courtesy: Sumter County Sheriff's Office

2/3 MYERS, Zyarriah Zyarriah Myers Courtesy: Sumter County Sheriff's Office

3/3 DUBOSE, Quincy (1) Quincy Dubose Courtesy: Sumter County Sheriff's Office





COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office says three individuals are facing charges in relation to the investigation of a shooting that killed a man at the American Mobile Home Park on Wednesday. Sumter County Coroner Robbie Baker identified the victim as 29-year-old Xavier Ja’von Ballard, of Sumter.

Investigators say the shooting occurred shortly after 7:30 p.m. at the park on Broad Street. Authorities say the victim was taken to Prisma Health Tuomey where he passed away.

Deputies say three individuals are facing charges in connection with this incident. According to authorities, 18-year-old Jamie Golden Jr. is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. Officials say 19-year-old Zyarriah Myers was also charged with murder. Additionally, deputies say 24-year-old Quincy Dubose has been charged with accessory after the fact.

According to investigators, the shooting stemmed from an argument between Myers and Ballard, who were previously in a relationship. Authorities say Myers’ current boyfriend, Golden Jr., arrived at the park later. During an interview, investigators say Golden Jr. admitted that he shot Ballard.

All three individuals were taken to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center.