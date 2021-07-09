KCSO: Elgin man facing charges related to sexual conduct with a minor

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office says an Elgin man was arrested on Wednesday and is facing multiple charges related to sexual conduct with a minor. Deputies say 21-year-old Henry David Legrande Jr. is charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor first degree, criminal sexual conduct with a minor third degree, three counts of exploitation of a minor second degree and two counts of exploitation of a minor third degree.

“This arrest could not have taken place if not for the partnership between your KCSO and the SC Attorney General’s Office. We have no tolerance for child predators. If you go after our children, we will go after you,” said Sheriff Lee Boan.

Authorities say the investigation began with an Internet Crimes Against Children tip from the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office on Tuesday. During their investigation, officials say they learned sexual assaults against children occurred within Kershaw County Authorities say they executed a search warrant the following day and brought Legrande into custody without incident.