SUMTER CO., S.C. (WOLO) – The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man accused of assaulting his former romantic partner.

Authorities say Bryan Bolden, 43, is charged with high and aggravated domestic violence, simple assault, and malicious injury to property.

According to investigators, Bolden is accused of hitting his former romantic partner multiple times and threatened her with a bladed object.

Officials say he also pushed a second female during the same incident.

He was taken to the Sumter County Detention Center.