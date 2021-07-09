Newberry College receives new accreditation, will offer first graduate program this fall
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Friday afternoon, Officials with Newberry College announced the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges approved the school’s move to Level III accreditation. That means Newberry can now offer masters degrees.
College leaders say the announcement is years in the making. The college’s first graduate program will be an online Master of Science in Organizational Development and Leadership, with classes beginning this fall.