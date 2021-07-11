Gas Prices continue to spike in SC and across Nation

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–Gas prices keep going up.

Here in the Midlands drivers are paying an average of $2.80 a gallon.
Gas prices in Columbia are nearly 5 cents per gallon higher than a month ago.
According to AAA, the national average has soared to around $3.14 a gallon.

AAA reports with crude oil prices likely to continue climbing, gas prices are likely to continue to increases through the end of summer.

