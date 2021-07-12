SC officials want opinions on Sunday hunting on public land

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina is asking for public input on whether state leased Wildlife Management Areas should be open for hunting on Sundays.

The Department of Natural Resources has an online survey up until July 28 as well as four public hearings planned across the state over the next two weeks.

The 1.2 million acres (486,000 hectares) of public land in South Carolina is also used for fishing, hiking, bird watching and other ways to observe nature.

Hunters can use the public land during season, but state law only allows hunting on Sunday on private land.

The first of four public hearings on the hunting changes is Tuesday at the Clemson Pee Dee Research and Education Center in Florence. There is a meeting Thursday at the Clinton National Guard Armory on July 19 at the Santee Cooper Auditorium in Moncks Corner and July 26 at a site that hasn’t been determined in Columbia.

All the meetings start at 6 p.m.