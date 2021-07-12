TSA: More than 70 guns confiscated over the Fourth of July weekend

CNN– The Transportation Security Administration says they confiscated more than 70 guns at checkpoints over the Fourth of July weekend, and more than half of those guns were loaded. The TSA says most of the travelers caught with firearms claimed they forgot the gun was in their bags.

The agency suggests you empty your luggage entirely before you start packing for a trip. If you don’t, you could face a fine up to nearly $2,500 for bringing a gun through the airport. That fine jumps to $10,000 if the gun is loaded.