City of Columbia, Prisma Health offering COVID-19 vaccines at the Drew Wellness Center Friday

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– We’ve told you about the City of Columbia’s effort to get more South Carolinians vaccinated by offering free flights with American Airlines. If want your chance to win, one of those free vaccination events is coming up this week.

Prisma Health will have a vaccination clinic at the Drew Wellness Center on 2101 Walker Soloman Way on Friday from 1-4 p.m. The Pfizer vaccine will be available to everyone ages 12 and older.

Anyone who gets vaccinated at this site will be entered to win two free round trip tickets from American Airlines. The winner will be randomly selected by a drawing at a date to be announced in August.