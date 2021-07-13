SC Governor attends Accelerate SC meeting to discuss ‘American Rescue Plan’

Meeting discussion on the more than eight billion dollars coming to SC as part of the Biden Administration's "American Rescue Plan

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster convened the Accelerate SC Committee Tuesday.

Originally, the group was formed to manage the state’s response to COVID-19.

On Tuesday, the purpose was initial discussion of the more than eight billion dollars coming to South Carolina as part of the Biden Administration’s “American Rescue Plan.”

The group will meet again on July 22, 2021.