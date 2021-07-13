SCDOC: South Carolina boasts the lowest prisoner recidivism rate in the country

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Fewer inmates in South Carolina are returning to prison than anywhere else in the country. Department of Corrections Director Bryan Sterling announced the Palmetto State has the lowest recidivism rate in the nation at 21.9%.

Officials say it is due to the hard work of people across multiple agencies who are putting in the work to ensure that when people leave prison, they leave as more productive members of society. Recidivism is measured during a three year period following the inmates release from prison.

Last year, South Carolina was tied with Virginia for the lowest prisoner return rate.