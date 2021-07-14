Three people arrested, accused of trying to provide contraband to a prisoner

Kershaw , SC (WOLO) — The South Carolina Department of Corrections says they have arrested three individuals accused of trying to introduce contraband into the Kershaw Correctional Institution for a prisoner housed there.

The Lancaster County deputies pulled over a blue 2004 Honda Accord for a traffic stop, shortly after getting a call informing officials of an intruder who was near the Kershaw Correctional Institution along 4848 Goldmine Highway. Authorities say once they stopped the car, officials say they could see a controller belonging to a drone which gave them probable cause to search the car.

During their search, deputies say they located an orange drone, three duct taped package stuffed with tobacco, cell phones, rolling papers. Officials say they also located bubble wrap, a roll of duct tape and empty cell phone boxes authorities say are consistent with “means used to introduce contraband inside an institution”.

As a result, all three occupants of the car, 29 year old Kobrandum Kshawn Bostick, 38 year old Kimar Lezon Bostick, and 34 year old Krystal Pinkeny were taken into custody and charged with Attempt to Furnish Prisoner with Contraband.