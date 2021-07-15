K-9 handlers take part in ‘REDDI’ training event to detect explosives

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Thursday morning, our local K-9s and their handlers learned some new tricks to better help our communities. 21 K-9 handlers from 14 law enforcement agencies across the state got together for hands-on training to detect explosive devices they don’t normally get to use, like presser cookers.

The Regional Explosives Detection Dog Initiative, or REDDI event, aims to better educate the 4,000 explosive detection K-9 teams across the country.

The two day event was made possible thanks to funding from the Department of Homeland Security.