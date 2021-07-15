RCSD: Woman charged with attempted murder following incident at a Columbia gas station

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Richland County Sheriff’s Department says a woman is facing an attempted murder charge, after she shot at someone in the parking lot of the gas station she works at.

Deputies say 23-year-old Malasia Williams, an employee at the Speedway Store on Broad River Road, was arrested following the incident Wednesday night. Investigators say Williams got into an altercation with a customer in the store, and it moved into the parking lot. Authorities say Williams then went back in the store, came back to the parking lot with a gun and shot at the victim.

Authorities say no one was hurt during the incident.

According to deputies Williams is charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. She was booked at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.