Man dead in four-wheeler accident in Kershaw County

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO): A man is dead after his four-wheeler was found in a pond Saturday night.

Kershaw County Coroner, David West, says a 911 call at 8 p.m. led EMS to the Broken Nut four-wheeler park, to a four-wheeler in a pond. The rider, 30-year-old Corey Van Goodnough, did not come out.

Coroner West says Goodnough was pronounced dead on scene. He is scheduled for an autopsy on Tuesday.