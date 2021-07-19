City of Columbia’s sanitation trucks wrapped with COVID-19 awareness message

City of Columbia's Public Works Department unveiled the new design wraps with vaccination messages

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–The City of Columbia is using its sanitation trucks to bring COVID-19 awareness to the streets.

Mayor Steve Benjamin and the City’s Public Works Department unveiled the new design wraps with vaccination messages to help encourage everyone in the midlands to get vaccinated.

The messages were put on the sanitation trucks as part of the “It’s Your Shot, Columbia” campaign.

According to the City of Columbia’s Twitter, employees in City of Columbia’s Solid Waste Department can be friendly messengers and reminders to our citizens to get vaccinated, says City Manager Wilson. https://twitter.com/CityofColumbia