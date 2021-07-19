Irmo Boy Scout helps donate MP3 players to residents of Assisted Living Facility

An Irmo Boy Scout, along with his fellow scouts in Troop 95, donated a special gift to residents at Colonial Gardens Assisted Living Center

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– An Irmo Boy Scout, along with some of his fellow scouts in Troop 95, donated a special gift to residents at Colonial Gardens Assisted Living Center in West Columbia today.

As part of his quest to become an Eagle Scout, Jamie Anderson says he raised enough money on his go-fund-me page to buy 20 MP3 players and headphones for the residents.

Anderson says he wanted to gift the same smile he saw on his grandfather’s face when he was given an MP3 player in the later stages of Alzheimer’s.

The Boy Scouts loaded the MP3 players with music from the 40’s to the 70’s.

Anderson says he hopes the residents can connect to the music.