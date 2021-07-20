Columbia City Council discusses the local vaccination effort

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Columbia City Council met this afternoon and discussed the COVID-19 vaccination effort. Officials say they believe the city and Richland County have been doing their part to spread the word about the availability and accessibility of the vaccine. Overall, they say the county has a more than 50% vaccinated rate.

Mayor Steve Benjamin says they will continue their efforts to make sure everyone gets vaccinated.

The council also discussed American Rescue Plan funds. The city is getting approximately $27 million. The city’s budget director says a special task force will be set up to determine how those funds are dispersed.