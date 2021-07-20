CPD: Two teens arrested during investigation into shooting outside vape shop on Two Notch Road

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– During their investigation into last month’s fatal shooting at a vape shop on Two Notch Road, the Columbia Police Department says two teens are facing charges.

Police say a 16-year-old turned himself in, and he has been charged with murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and possession of a handgun under the age of 18. Additionally, police say 19-year-old Kamron Richard-David Woods is charged with accessory after the fact of murder.

Authorities say these charges stem from a shooting in the parking lot of Sam’s Tobacco and Vape on Two Notch Road on June 29. Investigators say the 16-year-old is accused of arguing with the victim inside the store before the shooting took place. Authorities accuse Woods of watching the incident, failing to help the victim and driving the shooter away from the scene.