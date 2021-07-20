Live Update: Opening arguments begin in trial of man accused of murdering USC student Samantha Josephson

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Jury selection wrapped up and opening arguments took place Tuesday in the trial of Nathaniel Rowland. He is accused of murdering University of South Carolina student Samantha Josephson in 2019.

Police say she got into his car thinking it was an Uber outside a bar in Five Points on March 29, 2019.

Her body was later found in a wooded area outside the community of New Zion in Clarendon County. Authorities say she was stabbed 30 times, and her blood and DNA were found in Rowland’s car.

This is a Developing story, stay with ABC Columbia News for updates on air and online.