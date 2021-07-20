SC Works hosting hiring event to Brighter Future Employment Services

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– SC Works Midlands is hosting a hiring event for Brighter Future Employment Services for LRADAC Wednesday. Officials say they are looking to hire for three positions. The hiring event is scheduled for Wednesday from 9:30 a.m.-2 p.m. at 700 Taylor Street in Columbia.

Officials say they are looking to hire a maintenance technician with a salary of $10.25-$13.33 per hour, a patient support specialist at the same rate and a licensed practical nurse at $18-$23.40.

Job candidates will be required to complete a physical, TB test, drug screening and background check after they receive an offer.

Those interested can visit SC Works’ website to learn more about the jobs being offered.