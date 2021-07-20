Sumter PD still looking for man wanted for a shooting after a gun deal

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Sumter Police Department still needs your help to find a teenager wanted on multiple charges. Authorities say 19-year-old Octavious Brock was involved in a firearm deal in March, which led to an armed robbery and shooting where two men were hurt.

According to investigators, Brock’s brother, Justice, was arrested for the incident. Anyone with information that leads to Octavious’ arrest could receive a cash reward. Just call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC or submit a tip online to p3tips.com.