Charter school officials meet in Columbia for annual leadership summit

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Officials with charter schools from across the state are in Columbia for their annual leadership summit. Charter schools are publicly supported schools that are independently operated in order to meet their students’ specific needs.

Wednesday’s guest speaker was Lieutenant Governor Pamela Evette.

The executive director of the Public School Alliance says charter schools are critical to educating South Carolina’s young people who require more than just online schooling.

There are 70 public charter schools across the Palmetto State.