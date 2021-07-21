Live update: Jury hears from Nathaniel Rowland’s former girlfriend

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Day two in the trial of Nathaniel Rowland continued with testimony from Rowland’s girlfriend during March 2019. Rowland is accused of murdering University of South Carolina student Samantha Josephson on March 29, 2019.

Prosecutors say Josephson got into Rowland’s car, thinking it was her Uber ride home from Five Points. Her body was later found in a wooded area outside the community of New Zion in Clarendon County. Authorities say she was stabbed 30 times, and her blood and DNA were found in Rowland’s car.

