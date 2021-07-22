Local Living: Celebrate Christmas in July in the Midlands, Artisan Market in West Columbia this weekend and more!

The Columbia Parks and Recreation Department is hosting a series of free teen nights this summer! Organizers say the free events provides a fun and safe environment for all teens between the ages 13-17.

The city says the remaining Prime Time at the Park events are on the following days:

July 23: Badges & Parks Basketball Alliance game with the Columbia Police Department at Pinehurst Park (2300 Pinehurst Road).

August 6: End of Summer Pool Party at Maxcy Gregg Pool (1655 Park Circle).

August 13: Community Event: Movie Night at the Park, Lorick Park Baseball Field (1600 Lorick Avenue).

According to city officials, a section of the West Columbia Riverwalk is closed to the public due to maintenance. The part of the Riverwalk from Moffatt Street to the Gervais Street bridge is temporarily closed, but the Riverwalk is still open from the Amphitheater at Alexander Road to the Cayce connection.

The City of West Columbia is hosting their Meeting Street Artisan Market this Saturday. The free even runs from from 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. You can grab a bite to eat and shop with local vendors to buy various items.

If you just can’t wait another 5 months until Christmas, why not celebrate Christmas in July this weekend! The AR Workshop in Columbia is hosting a special Christmas in July workshop this Sunday. They have two workshops, from 1-4 p.m. or 6:30-9:30 p.m. You can enjoy Christmas cookies and music while you DIY one of their popular Christmas projects. To register for the event, visit their website and pick out your project types, from porch signs to wood trays.

Eudora Farms is also celebrating Christmas in July with a “Holiday in the Wild” theme night July 30. From 6:30-7:30 p.m., you can hop in your car and drive through a wildlife safari. Then at 8 p.m., they’re offering a free movie night with vendors, food trucks and Christmas crafts! Tickets for the twilight ride are $30 per car, and you can buy yours on their website.