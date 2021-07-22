Store owner testifies that Nathaniel Rowland tried to sell him an iPhone after Samantha Josephson’s disappearance

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– This is the third day of testimony in the trial of Nathaniel Rowland, as the prosecution has brought up more witnesses to the stand. We’ve seen crime scene and autopsy pictures.

The witnesses included mostly state law enforcement examiners, but the prosecution also brought up the owner of the cell phone store who says Rowland tried to sell him a cell phone the day after Samantha Josephson’s disappearance. Ultimately, we know the cell phone was still in the car when Rowland was arrested. Rowland tried to sell the iPhone for $300 on March 29, 2019. The store’s owner offered $150, but Rowland refused and left with the iPhone.

The trial is set to resume Friday morning at 10 a.m.