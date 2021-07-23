Driver dies after hitting several trees on Old River Road in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD CO., S.C. (WOLO) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a collision that killed a driver on Thursday.

Troopers say it happened on Old River Road near I-77.

According to investigators, the driver of a 2003 Mercury Grand Marquis went off the left side of the road, down into a deep gully and hit several trees.

Authorities say the victim was entrapped and wasn’t wearing a seat belt.

The Fairfield County Coroner’s Office is working to identify the victim.

