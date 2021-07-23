Driver dies after hitting several trees on Old River Road in Fairfield
FAIRFIELD CO., S.C. (WOLO) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a collision that killed a driver on Thursday.
Troopers say it happened on Old River Road near I-77.
According to investigators, the driver of a 2003 Mercury Grand Marquis went off the left side of the road, down into a deep gully and hit several trees.
Authorities say the victim was entrapped and wasn’t wearing a seat belt.
The Fairfield County Coroner’s Office is working to identify the victim.