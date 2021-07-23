Former SLED employee testifies about cell phone tracing after the Samantha Josephson was picked up

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Testimony continued for a fourth day in the trial of a man accused of murdering a USC student who mistakenly got into a car she thought was her Uber. Nathaniel Roland is on trial, accused of murdering Samantha Josephson in 2019.

We have new details today giving insight to some of the things that happened the day after Samantha Josephson’s disappearance. We now know her debit card was used in Sumter and Columbia after she was killed. Friday, the court also heard testimony that showed where both the suspect and victim’s cellphones were being traced when Samantha Josephson was picked up. Based on the testimony of a former SLED employee, it appears that their cell phones were being traced in the same place at the same time.