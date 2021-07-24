19-year-old dead, gunman wanted after shooting in Lexington

COLUMBIA (WOLO): A 19-year-old is dead after a shooting Saturday, and Lexington County deputies are searching for the suspect.

Deputies say the shooting happened Saturday afternoon in the 100 block of Miranda Drive.

“Based on information from witnesses, the shooter left the scene in a black Nissan Maxima, which we have located,” said Sheriff Jay Koon in a press release. “We don’t have much else to go on at this point.”

Sheriff Koon said detectives are continuing to interview neighbors who live in the area of the shooting. He says the interviews will likely be beneficial in finding the suspect, adding they’re also following up on any leads that may come in.

Anyone with information on the incident can contact Crimestoppers at 1-888-274-6372.