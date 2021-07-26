Coroner identifies driver killed in head on collision on Ridgeway Road

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Kershaw County Coroner’s Office released the name of a woman killed in a head on collision in the 1900 block of Ridgeway Road Monday morning. The coroner says 55-year-old Melissa Moore was headed west on the road when the driver of a 2007 Saturn traveling east entered into the westbound lane and hit her vehicle head on. Authorities say Moore was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators say both drivers were wearing their seat belts at the time, and the driver of the Saturn was taken to Prisma Health Richland with serious injuries. The condition of this driver is unknown at this time.

The incident is under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol and the Kershaw County Coroner’s Office.