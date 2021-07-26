Forensic pathologist discusses the extent of Samantha Josephson’s injuries and the weapon used

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– After five days of testimony at the Richland County courthouse, the prosecution rested its case in this mistaken rideshare murder trial. Moments after the prosecution rested its case, Nathaniel Rowland’s defense did the same without bringing Rowland or any witnesses to the stand.

Monday’s testimony included graphic explanations of Samantha Josephson’s injuries, which Forensic Pathologist Thomas Beaver says included more than 100 stab wounds. The defense objected to photos of Josephson’s body, saying it only elicits emotional response. The judge, however, allowed two pictures.