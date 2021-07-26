Former Dutch Fork football star passes away

A former Dutch Fork football star died this week at the young age of 20 years old.

Gage Zirke was found shot to death in a vehicle Sunday evening in Akron’s Kenmore neighborhood, according to the Beacon Journal.

Dutch Fork High School confirmed the news on Monday.

“It is with great sadness that we mourn the loss of one of our own, Gage Zirke,” Dutch Fork posted on twitter. “Our prayers and deepest sympathies to his family, friends and teammates.”

According to police, Zirke was found in the driver’s seat with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police are still working to identify suspects.

Zirke starred at Dutch Fork as a receiver, helping the Silver Foxes win its third-straight state championship in 2018.