Horry County PD holds auction for unclaimed and abandoned items

ABC TEAM (WPDE)– If you are in the market to buy a new car, you may have a little sticker shock. Used car sales are up and, in some cases, can cost more than a new car.

The Horry County Police Department hosted their annual unclaimed/abandoned items auction this weekend. Many stopped by to get their hands on a vehicle, even those with “sketchy” backgrounds.