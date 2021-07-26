Prosecution and defense rest, closing arguments in the trial of Nathaniel Rowland to come tomorrow

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Both the prosecution and defense have rested their cases in the trial of Nathaniel Rowland. Rowland is accused of murdering University of South Carolina student Samantha Josephson in March 2019.

Closing arguments are set for Tuesday.

Prosecutors allege Josephson got into Rowland’s car, thinking it was an Uber outside a bar in Five Points. Her body was later found in a wooded area in Clarendon County. Authorities say she was stabbed 30 times.