Closing Arguments set for today in case of murdered USC Student Samantha Josephson

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–Closing arguments are set for Tuesday morning in the trial for the man accused of killing USC Student Samantha Josephson.

The Prosecution rested Monday, then shortly after, the Defense rested.

Last week, during testimony, the prosecution brought numerous witnesses to the stand.

Nathaniel Rowland is charged in connection with the murder and kidnapping of Samantha Josephson.

Police say she got into his car thinking it was an Uber outside a bar in Five Points on March 29, 2019.

Her body was later found in a wooded area outside the community of New Zion in Clarendon County. Authorities say she was stabbed 30 times, and her blood and DNA were found in Rowland’s car.

