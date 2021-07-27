Kershaw County Humane Society asking you to consider adopting a feline friend

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Kershaw County Humane Society is hoping you have room in your heart and your home for a new feline friend. The agency says local Animal Control officers recently brought them 23 new cats, on top of the more than 150 they were already caring for.

The Humane Society says it has an urgent need for people to adopt the cats. If you would like to help, contact the Kershaw County Humane Society at 803-272-0725.