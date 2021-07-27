Local Living: RCSD hosting a 5K this weekend, cool off at the City of Columbia’s misting stations and more!

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is hosting the annual Guardians of the Night K9 5K race this Saturday. You can run alongside deputies and their K9 partners at the State Fairgrounds. Gates open at 7 p.m. The annual event raises funds for the department’s K9 team, and awards will be given to the winner of the race. You can register for the event on strictlyrunning.com.

Eudora Farms is also celebrating Christmas in July with a “Holiday in the Wild” theme night July 30. From 6:30-7:30 p.m., you can hop in your car and drive through a wildlife safari. Then at 8 p.m., they’re offering a free movie night with vendors, food trucks and Christmas crafts! Tickets for the twilight ride are $30 per car, and you can buy yours on their website.

The City of Columbia is working to keep you cool in the heat of summer.

The City says they will operate misting stations in several parks when the heat index reaches 90 degrees or higher.

The misting stations will operate from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Misting Stations:

Owens Field Park , 1351 Jim Hamilton Blvd.

, 1351 Jim Hamilton Blvd. Riverfront Park , 312 Laurel St. and 4122 River Dr.

, 312 Laurel St. and 4122 River Dr. Rosewood Park , 901 South Holly St.

, 901 South Holly St. Southeast Park, 951 Hazlewood Rd.

951 Hazlewood Rd. Granby Park, 100 Catawba Street

Martin Luther King Jr. Park, 2300 Greene Street