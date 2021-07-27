No one hurt after shooting at Spinx gas station on Piney Grove Road

LEXINGTON CO., S.C. (WOLO) – Lexington County deputies say no one is hurt after a shooting at a gas station this morning.

Authorities say someone shot into the Spinx gas station on Piney Grove Road.

According to investigators, the gunman is described as a Black man in his 20’s, with witnesses saying he was wearing a black hat and a black shirt.

If you have any information on this shooting, please call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.