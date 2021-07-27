Swansea mayor pleads not guilty to embezzlement and misconduct in office charges

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Swansea Mayor Jerald Sanders pleaded not guilty to embezzlement and misconduct in office allegations.

The mayor released the following statement on Tuesday, after entering the not guilty plea.

“While this has been difficult for me and my family, we have and continue to fully cooperate with SLED and the Attorney General’s Office in this matter and we look forward to the day when all the facts are released and the people can see the whole story. I am confident that, when that day comes, I will be cleared of these allegations and be able to put this whole ordeal behind us.”

Authorities say Mayor Sanders is charged with embezzlement of public funds less than $1,000 and misconduct in office. He is being represented by Attorneys Bakari Sellers and Alexandra Benevento of the Strom Law Firm.