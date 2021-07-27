Tasty Tuesday: Spaghetti with a Twist
Tyler Ryan and Mary Ann Keim get back to basics with a tasty pasta dish that will feed the family on the cheap
LEXINGTON SC (WOLO) – This Tasty Tuesday is going back to basics…sort of…spaghetti – but with a bit of a twist to make it yours. This recipe is budget friendly, and will make a ton, so you can feed the whole family, and even get seconds.
Here is What You Need:
- 1 lb ground beef
- 1 can Italian diced tomatoes
- 1/4 diced green pepper
- 1/4 diced red onion
- 1 can mushrooms
- Fresh oregano and basil
- 1/4 c brown sugar
- Garlic salt
- 1 Teaspoon balsamic vinegar
- 1 jar spaghetti sauce
Here’s What You Do:
Put a bog pot of water on the stove, and set to high for the pasta – you can put in some olive oil and salt, which will give it a touch of flavor, and help it not stick together.
Next, start chopping up the onion and pepper – this can be to your taste, as some folks like chunkier sauce.
In skillet, brown ground beef, and then drain the majority of the fat…a little grease is good to add some flavor, and remember that it is going to cook a bit more once it is added to the sauce.
Add in the veggies, and let them simmer for a few, while you work on the sauce.
Now it is time to add a little razzle dazzle to your sauce.
In a large pot, pour in your sauce, and remember, you are starting off with jarred sauce, to keep it easy, but you are going to customize it with the veggies, garlic, and yes a little sugar – which can be brown or white, depending on your taste. We decided to go with, as the Stones would say, brown sugar.
Add in your hamburger, vegetables, and sugar to the sauce, along with your favorite spices, and cook on low/med heat for 20 min.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR:
Tyler Ryan is an award winning television and radio personality, writer, investigative journalist, and professional emcee. He appears daily on ABC Columbia’s Good Morning Columbia, as well as the radio stations in the iHeart Media Network. Tyler also regularly appears as a criminal expert and journalist on regional and national crime based programs. You can contact him directly via EMAIL Or on the socials: Tyler’s Instagram // Tyler’s Facebook