Tasty Tuesday: Spaghetti with a Twist

Tyler Ryan and Mary Ann Keim get back to basics with a tasty pasta dish that will feed the family on the cheap
Tyler Ryan,

LEXINGTON SC (WOLO) – This Tasty Tuesday is going back to basics…sort of…spaghetti  – but with a bit of a twist to make it yours.  This recipe is budget friendly, and will make a ton, so you can feed the whole family, and even get seconds.

Here is What You Need:

20210716 092115 20210716 095626

  • 1 lb ground beef
  • 1 can Italian diced tomatoes
  • 1/4 diced green pepper
  • 1/4 diced red onion
  • 1 can mushrooms
  • Fresh oregano and basil
  • 1/4 c brown sugar
  • Garlic salt
  • 1 Teaspoon balsamic vinegar
  • 1 jar spaghetti sauce

Here’s What You Do:

Put a bog pot of water on the stove, and set to high for the pasta – you can put in some olive oil and salt, which will give it a touch of flavor, and help it not stick together.

Next, start chopping up the onion and pepper – this can be to your taste, as some folks like chunkier sauce.20210716 094812

In skillet, brown ground beef, and then drain the majority of the fat…a little grease is good to add some flavor, and remember that it is going to cook a bit more once it is added to the sauce.

Still0726 00001 20210716 09563420210716 094843

Add in the veggies, and let them simmer for a few, while you work on the sauce.

Now it is time to add a little razzle dazzle to your sauce.

Still0726 00006

In a large pot, pour in your sauce, and remember, you are starting off with jarred sauce, to keep it easy, but you are going to customize it with the veggies, garlic, and yes a little sugar – which can be brown or white, depending on your taste.  We decided to go with, as  the Stones would say, brown sugar.

Still0726 00009

Add in your hamburger, vegetables, and sugar to the sauce, along with your favorite spices, and cook on low/med heat for 20 min.

Still0726 00007

Now it is on to your pasta – in the pot, which should be boiling, add in your spaghetti – of course, there is the other great debate about breaking it in half…we decided to keep it whole.
Still0726 00004
You can always use the old wall trick to insure your pasta is ready…Check out this little inside tip:
Still0726 00003 Still0726 00002
After everything is cooked, it is time to get to the Eatin’ Table to get it in your belly – Another great thing about this dish is that the sauce can be frozen in bags, to use in the days and weeks to come on those days you just don’t have time, or feel like creating something from scratch.
Still0726 00008
(And as a side note, this was good enough to put a smile on our Crew’s face!)
20210716 094822

ABOUT THE AUTHOR:

