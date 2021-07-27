Tasty Tuesday: Spaghetti with a Twist

LEXINGTON SC (WOLO) – This Tasty Tuesday is going back to basics…sort of…spaghetti – but with a bit of a twist to make it yours. This recipe is budget friendly, and will make a ton, so you can feed the whole family, and even get seconds.

Here is What You Need:

1 lb ground beef

1 can Italian diced tomatoes

1/4 diced green pepper

1/4 diced red onion

1 can mushrooms

Fresh oregano and basil

1/4 c brown sugar

Garlic salt

1 Teaspoon balsamic vinegar

1 jar spaghetti sauce

Here’s What You Do:

Put a bog pot of water on the stove, and set to high for the pasta – you can put in some olive oil and salt, which will give it a touch of flavor, and help it not stick together.

Next, start chopping up the onion and pepper – this can be to your taste, as some folks like chunkier sauce.

In skillet, brown ground beef, and then drain the majority of the fat…a little grease is good to add some flavor, and remember that it is going to cook a bit more once it is added to the sauce.

Add in the veggies, and let them simmer for a few, while you work on the sauce.

Now it is time to add a little razzle dazzle to your sauce.

In a large pot, pour in your sauce, and remember, you are starting off with jarred sauce, to keep it easy, but you are going to customize it with the veggies, garlic, and yes a little sugar – which can be brown or white, depending on your taste. We decided to go with, as the Stones would say, brown sugar.

Add in your hamburger, vegetables, and sugar to the sauce, along with your favorite spices, and cook on low/med heat for 20 min.

Now it is on to your pasta – in the pot, which should be boiling, add in your spaghetti – of course, there is the other great debate about breaking it in half…we decided to keep it whole.

You can always use the old wall trick to insure your pasta is ready…Check out this little inside tip:

After everything is cooked, it is time to get to the Eatin’ Table to get it in your belly – Another great thing about this dish is that the sauce can be frozen in bags, to use in the days and weeks to come on those days you just don’t have time, or feel like creating something from scratch.

(And as a side note, this was good enough to put a smile on our Crew’s face!)