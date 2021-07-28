RCSD asking for help identifying man accused of assaulting a man in a Lowe’s parking lot

1/2 RCSD Lowe’s Assault Suspect 1 Lowe's assault suspect Courtesy: Richland County Sheriff's Department

2/2 RCSD Lowe’s Assault Suspect 2 Lowe's assault suspect Courtesy: Richland County Sheriff's Department



COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is asking for your help identifying a man accused of assaulting a 69-year-old in the parking lot of the Lowe’s on Two Notch Road. Authorities say the incident occurred on July 14 shortly before 4 p.m.

According to investigators, the man pictured above and the victim got into a verbal argument in the store that carried out into the parking lot. Deputies say the argument turned physical and the victim was taken to the hospital to treat their injuries. Officials say the suspect left the parking lot in a silver sedan.

If you recognize the man picture above or have any information about this incident, submit a tip to Crimestoppers at crimesc.com.