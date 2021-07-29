Superintendent Molly Spearman releases statement on DHEC’s COVID-19 guidance ahead of the school year

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman released a statement on DHEC’s guidance ahead of the new school year. The full statement is below.

“DHEC has been a tremendous partner for our agency and continues to provide sound public health advice for our students, families, and educators as we navigate the ever evolving COVID-19 pandemic. All members of our state’s education system should familiarize themselves with this latest guidance and schools and districts should implement the appropriate prevention strategies.

As noted in the guidance, vaccines remain the most effective tool we have to combat the virus and can ensure our school communities have the safest, most normal, uninterrupted school year possible. I encourage families of vaccine eligible students to speak with their pediatrician and strongly consider the personal protections and public health benefits of vaccination.”

DHEC’s full guidance for the upcoming school year can be found here.