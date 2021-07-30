Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo appears in press conference with Governor McMaster before Silver Elephant Dinner

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is in town. He is the featured speaker at the South Carolina Republican Party’s Silver Elephant Dinner Friday evening.

Pompeo served as secretary of state under former President Donald Trump.

Friday afternoon, Pompeo appeared at a news conference with Governor Henry McMaster.

The Silver Elephant Dinner gets underway at 7 p.m. Friday at the Columbia Convention Center.