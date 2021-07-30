Kershaw County man arrested on charges related to the attempted sexual exploitation of a minor

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– According to South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson, a man from Kershaw County faces five charges related to the attempted sexual exploitation of a minor. Authorities say 21-year-old Hunter Blake West, of Cassatt, was arrested Friday by members of the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force with the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators say they began looking into West after receiving a CyberTipline Report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. According to investigators, West solicited a person he believed was a minor for sex, encouraged them to make child sexual abuse material, distributed multiple files of child sexual abuse material and sent explicit images of himself to the person he thought was a minor.

Authorities say West is charged with one count of criminal sexual exploitation of a minor, one count of attempted sexual exploitation of a minor first degree, two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor second degree and one count of attempted disseminating obscene material to a person under age eighteen.