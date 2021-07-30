Orangeburg residents react after police officer was fired for use of force this week

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– A Midlands police officer was relieved of his duties following an accusation of excessive force this week.

On Monday evening, Orangeburg Public Safety received a call about an individual with a gun in the 700 block of Colleton street. While only giving us a few details as they say the investigation is still ongoing, Orangeburg Public Safety reveals that the officer violated the department’s use of force police, saying he used what was deemed excessive force. Authorities say the officer was fired on Wednesday.

The department confirmed that the former officer in question was white and the individual was Black. Video footage of the incident has been turned over to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division for further investigation.

ABC Columbia’s Alex Tejada spoke with residents in Orangeburg on how they feel about law enforcement’s presence in the city.